1,045 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Purchased by Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,045 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of Boeing by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,257 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,505 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Boeing stock opened at $169.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.35 billion, a PE ratio of -18.99 and a beta of 1.38. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $233.94.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.56.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

