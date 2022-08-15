1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Trading Down 7.2%

Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) traded down 7.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.63 and last traded at $9.65. 20,430 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 854,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark lowered their target price on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Craig Hallum cut 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.88.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $622.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. P2 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the fourth quarter worth about $15,262,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 63.7% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,641,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,943,000 after buying an additional 638,593 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the first quarter worth about $7,520,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the fourth quarter worth about $12,561,000. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 27.6% in the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,820,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,316,000 after acquiring an additional 394,055 shares in the last quarter.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

