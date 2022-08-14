Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Zynga Price Performance

NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $8.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of -81.80 and a beta of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.18 and a 200-day moving average of $8.55. Zynga has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zynga

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Zynga by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 16,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zynga by 168.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of Zynga by 11.3% during the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 26,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Zynga by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Zynga by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 47,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the period. 77.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

