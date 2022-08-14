Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.97-$5.05 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.22 billion-$8.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.29 billion.

Zoetis Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:ZTS traded up $2.49 on Friday, reaching $175.67. 1,185,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,577,425. The company has a market capitalization of $82.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Zoetis has a 12 month low of $154.18 and a 12 month high of $249.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.37.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Zoetis will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.48%.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $224.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,786.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $55,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,356 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,158 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoetis

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter worth $134,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Zoetis by 102.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

