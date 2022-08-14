Zilliqa Reaches Market Capitalization of $605.02 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $605.02 million and $167.10 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilliqa coin can now be purchased for $0.0460 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Zilliqa has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.62 or 0.00484420 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000286 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000616 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $476.53 or 0.01962633 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001881 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004493 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.95 or 0.00271627 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000755 BTC.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa (ZIL) is a coin. It launched on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 16,458,079,920 coins and its circulating supply is 13,166,612,767 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com.

Zilliqa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

