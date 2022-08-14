ZEON Price Tops $0.0068 on Exchanges (ZEON)

ZEON (ZEON) traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 14th. ZEON has a market capitalization of $207.60 million and approximately $258,717.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZEON coin can now be bought for about $0.0068 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZEON has traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24,519.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004080 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004135 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004079 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004134 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002087 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00127804 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00036486 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00063926 BTC.

ZEON Profile

ZEON is a coin. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZEON’s official website is zeon.network. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network.

ZEON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

