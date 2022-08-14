ZClassic (ZCL) Trading 35.2% Lower This Week

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 13th. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $322,968.23 and approximately $26.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0348 or 0.00000142 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ZClassic has traded 35.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.52 or 0.00312438 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00128155 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00085609 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 32.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003800 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000053 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

