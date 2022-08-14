Yield Guild Games Trading Down 5.7% Over Last Week (YGG)

Yield Guild Games (YGG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 14th. Yield Guild Games has a total market capitalization of $88.55 million and $13.59 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yield Guild Games coin can now be bought for about $0.76 or 0.00003107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Yield Guild Games has traded down 5.7% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004082 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002370 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001557 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00014226 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Yield Guild Games Profile
Yield Guild Games’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 116,331,159 coins. Yield Guild Games’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
