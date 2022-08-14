XSGD Market Cap Achieves $60.03 Million (XSGD)

XSGD (XSGD) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. In the last week, XSGD has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. XSGD has a total market capitalization of $60.03 million and $376,550.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XSGD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00002914 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XSGD Profile

XSGD was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 93,357,164 coins and its circulating supply is 83,561,572 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers.

XSGD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

