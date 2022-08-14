Wrapped Bitcoin Price Up 7.1% Over Last Week (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 13th. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $6.07 billion and $140.52 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $24,525.95 or 0.99869191 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wrapped Bitcoin alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00048484 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00027193 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000047 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004057 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Profile

WBTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 247,572 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.