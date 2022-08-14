WorkQuest Token (WQT) Market Cap Hits $207,160.32

WorkQuest Token (WQT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 13th. One WorkQuest Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WorkQuest Token has a market cap of $207,160.32 and $277,633.00 worth of WorkQuest Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WorkQuest Token has traded down 4.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WorkQuest Token Profile

WorkQuest Token (WQT) is a coin. It was first traded on March 10th, 2021. WorkQuest Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,459,418 coins. WorkQuest Token’s official Twitter account is @workquest_co.

Buying and Selling WorkQuest Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Work Quest is the online Marketplace and decentralized Payment Provider connecting employers with employees anywhere in the world powered by Smart Contracts governed by DAO. Work Quest will have Mobile Applications making available working anywhere and use its own Work Net Blockchain and Wallet. The platform incentivizes employers and employees to deal honestly and prudently using its Rating System with all the feedback is stored in a blockchain. As platforms act as a facilitator of transactions between employer and the employee, different DeFi products available for platform participants, such as Savings, Retirement & Disability Insurance. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WorkQuest Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WorkQuest Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WorkQuest Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

