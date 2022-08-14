Woodcoin (LOG) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $46,685.00

Woodcoin (LOG) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 14th. One Woodcoin coin can currently be purchased for $2.78 or 0.00011421 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Woodcoin has traded 38.4% higher against the US dollar. Woodcoin has a market capitalization of $22.32 million and $46,685.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24,322.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,932.84 or 0.07946767 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00170317 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00020869 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.68 or 0.00261818 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $164.80 or 0.00677581 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $139.60 or 0.00573949 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00005526 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 9,788,384 coins and its circulating supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

