WMS Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA stock opened at $43.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.01. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.82 and a 52-week high of $53.49.

