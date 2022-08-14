Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $6,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gartner during the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Gartner during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,051,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in Gartner by 17.7% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 2,346 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Gartner during the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Gartner during the first quarter valued at approximately $539,000. 92.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Gartner

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $359,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,590 shares in the company, valued at $11,877,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $359,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,590 shares in the company, valued at $11,877,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total transaction of $1,205,561.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,462.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,463 shares of company stock worth $5,639,244 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IT traded up $8.40 on Friday, hitting $307.99. 413,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,789. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.39 and a 1-year high of $368.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $255.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72 and a beta of 1.45.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.70. Gartner had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 497.67%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

Gartner declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.67.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

