Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 1,090 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Novartis accounts for about 2.6% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $11,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 4.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,871,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,933,000 after buying an additional 486,367 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,205,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,871,000 after buying an additional 89,226 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Novartis by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,870,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,521,000 after buying an additional 1,003,235 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,727,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,051,000 after buying an additional 420,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 17.6% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,295,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,160,000 after buying an additional 492,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Stock Performance

NVS traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.68. 2,593,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,986,253. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.51. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $79.09 and a 1-year high of $95.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.04. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 44.31%. The company had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

NVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

Novartis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.