Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Has $9.91 Million Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,750 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies accounts for about 2.2% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $9,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 63.6% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 306.4% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 86.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Williams Companies Stock Performance
Shares of Williams Companies stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.16. The company had a trading volume of 4,997,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,415,403. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $23.53 and a one year high of $37.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.19.
Williams Companies Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 132.81%.
Insider Transactions at Williams Companies
In related news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $1,367,607.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,891 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,135.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TD Securities upped their target price on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.92.
About Williams Companies
The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.
