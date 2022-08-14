Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Has $8.15 Million Stock Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,870 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,265 shares during the period. Splunk accounts for about 1.8% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $8,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Splunk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Splunk by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 228 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Splunk by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Splunk by 35,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new position in Splunk in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.12.

In other Splunk news, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $2,747,352.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,095,846.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $77,774.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 130,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,477,792.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $2,747,352.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,095,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK traded up $3.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.81. 1,414,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,390,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.63 and a twelve month high of $176.66. The company has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.06.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.42. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 41.20%. The business had revenue of $674.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.84) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

