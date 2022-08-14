Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 10,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eversource Energy stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.11. 1,105,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,122. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.45. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $77.07 and a 52-week high of $94.63.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $60,157.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,105.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 4,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $367,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,823.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $60,157.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,105.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.64.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

