WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on WildBrain from C$3.90 to C$3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

WildBrain Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS WLDBF opened at $2.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average of $2.21. WildBrain has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $3.34.

About WildBrain

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Content Business and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's channels on YouTube.

