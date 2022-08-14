Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.38

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.38 and traded as low as $7.08. Whitecap Resources shares last traded at $7.26, with a volume of 47,773 shares.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$22.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.38.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.0282 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This is an increase from Whitecap Resources’s previous dividend of $0.02.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

