Western Wealth Management LLC Takes $787,000 Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,966,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,648,000 after purchasing an additional 313,152 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,039,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,848,000 after acquiring an additional 313,531 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 305.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,018,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,688 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,294,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,548,000 after acquiring an additional 10,229 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,101,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,545,000 after acquiring an additional 211,506 shares during the period.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

VRP opened at $23.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.74 and a 200 day moving average of $23.63. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $26.50.

