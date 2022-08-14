Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases 8,382 Shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Rating) by 98.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,382 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 974,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,364,000 after purchasing an additional 306,273 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,449,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 203,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,522,000 after purchasing an additional 9,523 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 2,713.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 154,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after acquiring an additional 149,015 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $6,621,000.

Get Global X Copper Miners ETF alerts:

Global X Copper Miners ETF Stock Performance

COPX opened at $32.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.45 and a 200 day moving average of $37.97. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $47.22.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Profile

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.