Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases 18,268 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 78.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,566 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,268 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RF. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $37,783,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,194,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,030,000 after purchasing an additional 21,553 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 41,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 54,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 125,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $22.96 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $25.57. The company has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.46.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. Regions Financial had a net margin of 32.85% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 30.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RF has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

