Western Wealth Management LLC Invests $901,000 in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 43,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,000. Western Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 926,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,411,000 after purchasing an additional 355,397 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 161,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 32,946 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,308,000. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $746,000.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FENY opened at $21.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.64. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 52-week low of $12.26 and a 52-week high of $25.47.

