Western Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VCR. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth $672,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 12,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of VCR stock opened at $282.30 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $360.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.72.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

