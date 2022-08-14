Western Wealth Management LLC Has $963,000 Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 298.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NOBL opened at $94.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.04. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97.

