Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 9,282 W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 58.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $87.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.02 and a 12-month high of $89.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.059 per share. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.18%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WPC shares. Evercore ISI set a $89.00 price target on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.80.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

