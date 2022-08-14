Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires 7,376 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 97.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,376 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kroger by 68.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 64,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 26,493 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 7.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 304,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,443,000 after acquiring an additional 21,524 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Kroger by 144.2% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 46.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 41,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 18,792 shares during the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.22.

KR stock opened at $47.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $38.22 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.98.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $44.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.23 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 28.97%.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

