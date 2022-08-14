Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires 17,876 Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) by 97.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,876 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILPT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $921,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $1,488,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 92,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $338,000. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lowered Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

ILPT opened at $9.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.17. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $28.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.81%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.