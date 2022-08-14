Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.35-$0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.60 billion-$3.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.74 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Western Digital from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.47.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital Stock Up 3.3 %

Western Digital stock traded up $1.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.67. 2,365,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,240,424. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.07. Western Digital has a 52-week low of $41.63 and a 52-week high of $69.99. The firm has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.49.

Institutional Trading of Western Digital

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.27. Western Digital had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Western Digital will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Western Digital by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,084 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Western Digital by 1,535.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Western Digital by 153.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,576 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in Western Digital by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,263 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $357,000. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Digital

(Get Rating)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.