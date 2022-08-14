Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the July 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 91,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 35,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC now owns 17,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 112,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:SBI opened at $8.39 on Friday. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $9.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.39.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Dividend Announcement

About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.0235 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

