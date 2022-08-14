Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Shares Purchased by Rock Point Advisors LLC

Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Rating) by 69.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 182.0% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 147,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 94,876 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 4.1% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 109,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SBI traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.39. 20,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,342. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $9.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.38.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Dividend Announcement

About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.0235 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

