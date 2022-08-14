WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $15.60-$16.40 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.13 billion-$21.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.82 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on WCC. StockNews.com cut WESCO International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on WESCO International from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $163.75.

WESCO International Price Performance

NYSE:WCC traded up $2.87 on Friday, reaching $140.24. 289,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,669. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.15. WESCO International has a 12 month low of $99.00 and a 12 month high of $144.43.

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 3.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that WESCO International will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current year.

WESCO International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 14.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $133.96 per share, for a total transaction of $13,396,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,412,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,106,081.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green purchased 370,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $129.92 per share, with a total value of $48,101,450.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,287,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,152,664.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $133.96 per share, with a total value of $13,396,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,412,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,106,081.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of WESCO International

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WESCO International stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) by 55.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,551 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,430 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $3,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Further Reading

