Wealth Alliance Sells 47,451 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Wealth Alliance decreased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 54.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 47,451 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 0.9% of Wealth Alliance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Capital One Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $283,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Newport Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $101.72 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $86.63 and a 1 year high of $116.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.70 and a 200 day moving average of $100.25.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.