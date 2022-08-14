Wealth Alliance Sells 2,325 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Wealth Alliance lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $2,180,925,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,501,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,326,710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454,097 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,691,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,005 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,698,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,365,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,896 shares of company stock valued at $2,602,868 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $177.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $244.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.48 and a 12 month high of $177.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $168.43 and its 200 day moving average is $169.93.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on PEP. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

