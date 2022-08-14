Wealth Alliance Purchases 10,016 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 63.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,016 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 4,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 55.6% in the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 21.9% in the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 16,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.8% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 247,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,994,000 after purchasing an additional 6,647 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 5,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, June 20th. KeyCorp cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.22.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $90.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The company has a market capitalization of $177.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.42.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.77%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

