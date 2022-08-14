Wealth Alliance Has $6.41 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 129,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,015 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up 1.3% of Wealth Alliance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $6,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IUSB. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 107,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,677,000 after buying an additional 15,083 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,440,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569,874 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,409,000. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,337,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $47.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.46. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $53.95.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

