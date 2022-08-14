Wealth Alliance Has $3.74 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,299 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up 0.8% of Wealth Alliance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 460,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 13,626 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $23.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.90 and its 200 day moving average is $24.51.

