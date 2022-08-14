Wealth Alliance Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Wealth Alliance raised its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.91.
Duke Energy Price Performance
Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Duke Energy Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $1.005 dividend. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.38%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy
In related news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $515,449.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,599.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $44,716.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,291,258. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $515,449.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,599.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,234 shares of company stock worth $903,241. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
Duke Energy Company Profile
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Duke Energy (DUK)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.