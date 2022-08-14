Wealth Alliance Buys 346 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,244 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up 0.6% of Wealth Alliance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 280 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 3,771 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,305 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on META shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $212.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.98.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META opened at $180.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $485.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.42. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.25 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total transaction of $2,059,122.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,022.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,126 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total transaction of $2,059,122.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,022.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.75, for a total value of $57,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,763,956.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,075 shares of company stock worth $4,347,970. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

