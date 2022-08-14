Wealth Alliance Acquires 1,433 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of UPS stock opened at $204.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $165.34 and a one year high of $233.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $184.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 48.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on UPS. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.82.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

