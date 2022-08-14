Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC Raises Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC grew its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,630 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in Visa by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in Visa by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $211.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,443,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,675,095. The company has a market capitalization of $399.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.89. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.91 and a 12 month high of $236.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $205.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.12%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,740 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.00.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

