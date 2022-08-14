Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC Purchases 7,691 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC raised its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 56.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,691 shares during the period. Altria Group comprises 0.6% of Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 18,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of MO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.15. 7,351,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,279,199. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.78.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 371.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

