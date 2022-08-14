Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC Has $247,000 Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC increased its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,632 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in General Motors by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,828,001 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,507,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,288 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in General Motors by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,568,028 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,968,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,694 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in General Motors by 218,225.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,682,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $802,201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,676,219 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in General Motors by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,800,995 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $750,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $711,435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

GM stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,905,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,070,930. General Motors has a 52 week low of $30.33 and a 52 week high of $67.21. The stock has a market cap of $57.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.82.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.42). General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GM. TheStreet cut shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.94.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

