Waves Enterprise (WEST) Price Hits $0.0803

Waves Enterprise (WEST) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. During the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0803 or 0.00000327 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Waves Enterprise has a total market cap of $3.37 million and $503,863.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Waves Enterprise alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004078 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002371 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00014056 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here. Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com. The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise.

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves Enterprise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waves Enterprise using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves Enterprise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.