Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on September 1st

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Warner Music Group has a payout ratio of 54.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Warner Music Group to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.6%.

Shares of WMG stock opened at $30.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.01, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.85. Warner Music Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.74 and a fifty-two week high of $50.23.

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 351.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Warner Music Group will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Warner Music Group by 213.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 21,242 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Warner Music Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Warner Music Group during the 1st quarter worth $6,843,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Warner Music Group during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Redburn Partners reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Warner Music Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.38.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

