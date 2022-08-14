Warburg Research Analysts Give LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) a €134.90 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €134.90 ($137.65) price objective on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €105.00 ($107.14) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Monday, July 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €88.70 ($90.51) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($91.84) price target on LEG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €90.00 ($91.84) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a €100.00 ($102.04) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday.

LEG Immobilien Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of FRA:LEG opened at €88.68 ($90.49) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €83.82 and its 200 day moving average price is €97.77. LEG Immobilien has a fifty-two week low of €75.17 ($76.70) and a fifty-two week high of €98.50 ($100.51).

About LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

