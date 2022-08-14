Warburg Research Analysts Give Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) a €35.50 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €35.50 ($36.22) price objective on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EVK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €19.00 ($19.39) target price on Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.90 ($21.33) target price on Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($28.57) target price on Evonik Industries in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €31.00 ($31.63) target price on Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €36.00 ($36.73) price objective on Evonik Industries in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Evonik Industries Stock Performance

Shares of EVK opened at €20.97 ($21.40) on Wednesday. Evonik Industries has a 1 year low of €26.78 ($27.33) and a 1 year high of €32.97 ($33.64). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €21.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €24.44.

About Evonik Industries

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.