Wambolt & Associates LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Paladin Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $208.25 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $166.75 and a fifty-two week high of $265.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.35.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

