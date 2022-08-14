Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Guggenheim raised shares of Walt Disney from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $151.48.

DIS stock opened at $121.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $221.63 billion, a PE ratio of 70.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $187.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.69.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.5% during the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 37,428 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,533,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Park LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $678,000. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 37.0% during the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 122,150 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,531,000 after buying an additional 33,005 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.4% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,603 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,097,391 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $102,035,000 after buying an additional 51,170 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

